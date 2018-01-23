Marine Link
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Grain ships loading at Portland, Oregon -USDA

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 23, 2018

The Portland Merchant's Exchange reported a total of 16 grain ships at Portland, Oregon. Six ships were loading and 10 were waiting to load.
 
 
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)
