PortPic Gathers in Italy to Discuss Hull Cleaning

This week [September 30 to October 2] about 40 companies, stakeholders and NGOs gather in Pontignano, Italy, to discuss and share insights about the developments taking place within hull cleaning and in-port inspections for the shipping industry.

PortPic, the sister conference to HullPic which takes place in the spring, is a Jotun and VB Conferences initiative and aims to bring the industry together to discuss challenges and opportunities to ensure a cleaner industry.

"This is the fifth time that PortPic has been held, and we see the conference as an important meeting place for the industry. Sharing knowledge means that we can lift challenges and innovations to a level where we can make a big difference. The effect of a clean hull is enormous - not just for the industry, but for the entire global environment," says Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director, Jotun Performance Coatings.

During this year's conference, various pieces related to topics within antifouling technologies, cleaning methodology and the latest in regulations will be presented.

"These discussions will help to protect biodiversity and to cut carbon emissions - which in turn will preserve fuel. This supports us in Jotun, as we continue relentlessly on our ongoing Clean shipping commitment.”

Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director, Jotun Performance Coatings. Image courtesy Jotun