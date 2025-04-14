Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor Welcomes First Ocean Vessel of the 2025 International Shipping Season

Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor celebrated the start of the 2025 international shipping season Friday with the arrival of the M.V. Pile, a bulk carrier owned and operated by Polish marine line Polsteam. The ship arrived safely at Indiana’s Lake Michigan port 19 days after departing from Port of Ijmuiden, Netherlands, and navigating the North Atlantic and Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system.

Burns Harbor Port Director Ryan McCoy presented Ports of Indiana’s “Steel Stein” to Captain Janusz Szatanik on board the Pile. The stein presentation is an annual first ship-arrival tradition and represents Northwest Indiana’s role as “The Steel Capital of North America.”

"We look forward to this day every year,” said McCoy. “It’s fun to share a little Hoosier Hospitality with the crew and present the Steel Stein, but most importantly, it signals to our global trade partners that Burns Harbor is open for business. It’s also a day celebrated by our skilled crane operators, dockworkers and port employees, who make their livelihood through hard work that boosts the Indiana economy every day.”

The M.V. Pile delivered 8,300 metric tons of specialized steel products to Burns Harbor that will be used by local manufacturers. Port stevedore Logistec handled unloading with local workers from the International Longshoremen’s Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

Polsteam has been in the business of maritime shipping on the global market since 1951. The Pile, a general cargo vessel built in 2024, is 656 feet long and 79 feet wide and has a dead weight tonnage capacity of 37,591 tons.

Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor handles 3 million tons of cargo each year, and steel-related products represent more than 50 percent of throughput. The port also handles raw materials for steel production such as limestone, coking coal and iron ore pellets.

The St. Lawrence Seaway opened March 25 for the 2025 international shipping season—the 67th year of operations on the marine superhighway. The Seaway closes during winter for routine maintenance on the system’s 15 locks. Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor is open year-round to handle cargo via river barge, lake vessels, and truck.