PowerCell Reports Large Order for Its Marine Fuel Cells

Sweden-based PowerCell Group announced it has signed one of the world’s largest orders of marine fuel cell systems to date with a Italian marine OEM manufacturer. The order value is approximately SEK 165 million (US$16.3 million) and the deliveries will begin in the middle of 2025 and be completed by the end of the year.

The order is in three parts and consists of 56 units of the Marine System 225 in total where the majority will be installed on commercial cruise ships. The fuel cell systems will provide auxiliary power to a ship’s internal electricity systems, totaling more than 6.3 MW. In addition, a 3.2 MW marine power solution is being built for the internal testbed and a 3.2 MW solution for an additional vessel installation.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, said, “We are very proud of being trusted by this important Italian customer, a company with a lot of experience in containerized marine power solutions. We deliver a fuel cell solution that is not only climate-friendly, but also provides the advantage of reduced noise from the ship. This order confirms the importance of hydrogen-electric solutions for the marine industry.”

Berkling continued, “It also marks a transition towards a more commercial and OEM driven market, a direction that we have been striving for. With significant deliveries to several marine projects this year, this new order reaffirms our position as a leading supplier of hydrogen-electric solutions to this segment.”