PPG Coating Approved by RightShip Program

PPG has announced a collaboration with RightShip as part of Rightship’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program. The initiative aims to foster the development and adoption of innovative solutions to promote a more sustainable future in the maritime industry.

PPG’s PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 2390 biocide-free silicone fouling release is the only hull coating to be approved by RightShip’s rigorous product review process for the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program.

The performance benefits of PPG Sigmaglide 2390 stem from PPG HYDRORESET™ technology. When immersed in water, this technology modifies the coating to create an almost friction-free, nonstick surface that marine organisms cannot recognize or adhere to. This results in low-friction properties that deliver up to 150 days of idle performance.

“By connecting manufacturers with shipowners and educating charterers about new technologies, the RightShip Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program fosters a system that supports and recognizes those who invest in safety and sustainability on board vessels,” said Christopher Saunders, Chief Maritime Officer at RightShip.



