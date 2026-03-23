PPG Completes 200th Electrostatic Dry Docking

PPG announced the completion of its 200th vessel dry docking using electrostatic application of marine fouling control coatings, nearly three years after introducing the technique to the global shipping market.

The project was completed on the Stena Britannica, a passenger and roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel operated by Stena Line, one of the world’s largest ferry companies, at the EDR Antwerp shipyard in Belgium. The team applied PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 fouling release coating, a silicone-based, biocide-free solution, using the electrostatic application method.

The application technique uses an electrostatic spray gun to guide coating particles onto a grounded metal surface, delivering even coverage and uniform film layers that help enhance smoothness and fouling control performance. Compared to traditional airless spray methods, electrostatic application improves paint transfer efficiency and significantly reduces overspray, material waste and carbon emissions.

Electrostatic application also offers Scope 3 carbon life cycle savings compared to traditional application methods, since fewer raw materials need to be extracted, manufactured or transported. These reductions are in addition to the operational carbon savings achieved by vessels coated with high-performance, low-friction solutions such as PPG Sigmaglide 2390 coating, which help ship owners reduce fuel consumption and Scope 1 emissions.