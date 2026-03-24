PPG InsightsNav Tool Introduced for Marine Seastock Coatings Data

PPG announced the launch of PPG InsightsNav, an analytics platform designed to help shipowners and operators analyze and optimize seastock coatings purchasing data for improved operational and strategic planning.

Marine operators often rely on fragmented or limited historical data, making long-term planning and cost control difficult. The PPG InsightsNav tool addresses this gap by presenting seastock coatings information in a standardized, user-friendly format that can be updated as new data becomes available. It also highlights opportunities to optimize purchasing, such as more informed port selection and strategic order consolidation, which helps save significant costs.

Marine teams from procurement to technical management can use the platform. Key benefits include: