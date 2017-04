Navios Selects Preferred Scrubber Supplier

Navios Selects DuPont as Preferred Scrubber Supplier

Navios ShipManagement Inc., a member of Navios Group , has issued a letter of intent endorsing DuPont Clean Technologies as the preferred supplier of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) for its vessels. The letter of intent also confirms that Navios and DuPont Clean Technologies will carry out a joint feasibility study and techno-economic analysis of marine scrubbing units for retrofitting or new build installation on a variety of vessels, from bulk carriers to containers and tankers.

The planned feasibility study will examine the viability of fitting DuPont Marine Scrubbers on both retrofit and newbuild projects.