Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Navios Selects Preferred Scrubber Supplier

April 11, 2017

 Navios Selects DuPont as Preferred Scrubber Supplier

 
Navios ShipManagement Inc., a member of Navios Group, has issued a letter of intent endorsing DuPont Clean Technologies as the preferred supplier of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) for its vessels. The letter of intent also confirms that Navios and DuPont Clean Technologies will carry out a joint feasibility study and techno-economic analysis of marine scrubbing units for retrofitting or new build installation on a variety of vessels, from bulk carriers to containers and tankers.
 
The planned feasibility study will examine the viability of fitting DuPont Marine Scrubbers on both retrofit and newbuild projects.
 
“Talks with Navios reached this point because both companies are focused on efficiently reducing emissions. With our technical capabilities and flexible, reliable exhaust gas cleaning systems, we are able to ensure that Navios maintains its emissions standards with full confidence,” said Marco Dierico, business development manager for DuPont Marine Scrubbers.
