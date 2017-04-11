Navios Selects Preferred Scrubber Supplier

Related News

EU: Pollution Damage from Ships

European shipowners welcome the European Parliament’s adoption of the Recommendations on the 2010 Protocol to the International…

Lankhorst Fibre Mooring Lines for World’s Largest Fish Farm

Lankhorst Euronete SA is supplying fibre mooring ropes to Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering for construction of the…

GustoMSC Debuts Self-propelled Cantilever Jack-up

The NG-5500X-LD is the latest design in GustoMSC’s series of self-propelled jack-up designs, the NG series. Based on the…

USCG Recognizes T&T Marine Salvage’s Capabilities

T&T Marine Salvage, a member company of the Teichman Group, founded in 1957, received a new certification by the U.S. Coast…

Statoil Extends Bideford Dolphin Contract

Dolphin Drilling AS, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has extended contract with Statoil for Bideford Dolphin. "We…

Carboline: 70 Years of Coatings and Linings

Coatings, linings and fireproofing company Carboline was founded by Stanley Lopata in St. Louis, Mo. in 1947 and has since gone on to become a global organization…

Future of Shipping on the Agenda in Malta

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim joined Ministers responsible for shipping from various…

Kraken Robotik Imaging System for AWI

Kraken Sonar Inc. subsidiary Kraken Robotik GmbH in Bremen, Germany has been awarded a contract to design and build a 6,000m rated 3D laser/optical imaging system for the Alfred Wegener Institute…