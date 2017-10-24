GTT Wins Prelude FLNG Work

France's GTT has won a contract to provide membrane cargo containment system services to Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in the Browse basin off western Australia.

This contract will provide support for the engineering, inspection, maintenance as well as testing of the containment system.

The Prelude FLNG facility recently arrived at its location 475km north east of Broome where the hook-up and commissioning phase of the project is underway.

Prelude FLNG has a liquefied gas storage capacity of 326,000 m3. It has 10 tanks (6 for LNG and 4 dedicated to LPG), each equipped with the membrane containment system Mark III developed by GTT.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are very proud to continue to work with Shell on the Prelude FLNG project, building on the portfolio of innovative services we have developed. This contract is somewhat of a landmark for GTT.”