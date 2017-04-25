ABS Guide Helps Prevent Dropped Objects

ABS has provided a systematic approach to dropped object management and prevention.

The new ABS Guide for Dropped Object Prevention for Offshore Units and Installations includes a program of requirements and best practices to protect assets, personnel and working environments from dropped object incidents.

“Dropped objects are one of the leading causes of fatalities and serious injuries in the offshore oil and gas industry ,” says ABS Executive Vice President for Global Offshore Ken Richardson.

“Our new guide will help companies develop effective dropped object prevention programs, reducing dropped object incidents by identifying potential problems, mitigating risks, providing employee training and using lessons learned for continued improvement,” Ken added.

The Guide provides a two-tier approach that includes onboard management of new and existing equipment and a program for engineering review and manufacturing approval of equipment designed specifically to reduce the risk of dropped objects.