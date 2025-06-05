Procurement Launched for Northern Isles Freight Vessels

Procurement is underway for two new freight flex vessels to serve the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick Route.

The new vessels will replace the Hellier and Hildasay, on the service operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries.

The freight flex ferries will provide extra freight capacity and capability for quicker crossings on the routes. They will also have the flexibility to allow space for up to 200 passengers to travel at peak periods.

The first stage of the competitive tender process will see interested shipyards complete the Single Procurement Document Scotland (SPDS), which will assess their suitability to take on the project against financial and technical criteria. Successful yards will then be invited to tender for the contract.

The invitation to tender for this contract is expected to be issued around August 2025, with a view to awarding the contract in February 2026.