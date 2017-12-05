Novatek Starts Production at Yamal LNG

Russian energy firm Novatek has announced that Yamal LNG has commenced producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the first LNG train, with the nameplate capacity of 5.5 million tons per annum.

The first cargo loading is scheduled on 8 December 2017 at the Sabetta port using the first Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker named the “ Christophe de Margerie ”.

The Chairman of Novatek's Management Board Leonid Mikhelson noted : "This event marks a milestone accomplishment for the Yamal LNG project . The commencement of LNG production begins a new chapter in our corporate history. Many contractors and suppliers from Russia and abroad were involved in this project. We have received great support from the Russian government in implementing this project. We are grateful to all our partners, contractors and shareholders for the joint work on the way to the successful start of this project on time and on budget according to our FID schedule.”

YAMAL LNG is an integrated project encompassing natural gas production, liquefaction and shipping. The Project consists of construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant with an output capacity of around 16.5 million tons per year, using the South Tambey Field as a resource base.

The field’s proven and probable reserves, by PRMS standards, are estimated at 926 billion cubic meters. Extensive transportation infrastructure is being built in the scope of the Project, including a sea port and the Sabetta Airport.

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 16% of the world’s gas production. Novatek is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.