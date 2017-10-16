Maritime Professionals See the Future Coming Fast
Maritime professionals from all sectors operating sub IMO / sub 80 feet vessels are invited to participate in three one-day NEXT GENERATION Workshops. The dynamic program is being held at the Grand Harbour conference venue, overlooking the port of Southampton U.K., on October 24, 25 and 26, 2017.
- Jonathan Lewis - Maritime Command, Border Force: 'The Challenges of Building Fleets for Evolving Maritime Roles'
- Dr. Tom Gunston - Seat Testing Working Group, ISO Standards: 'Update on ISO Standards for Boat Seat Performance Testing and Next Steps'
- Hans van der Molen - Head of Technical Projects & Innovation, KNRM (Netherlands Lifeboat): 'Comparing Lateral and Vertical Accelerations between Nh1816 and Arie Visser Class'
- Dr. Thomas Coe - Senior Consultant, Frazer-Nash Consultancy / Naval Design Partnership: 'The Future of Shock Mitigation Testing - Getting from Anecdote to Evidence'
- John Haynes - Managing Director, Shock Mitigation: ‘How Maritime Organisations can Develop a Holistic Approach to Shock Mitigation By All Means’
- Professor Ajit Shenoi - Director, University of Southampton Marine & Maritime Institute (SMMI): 'GMTT 2030 - Global Marine Technology Trends for the next decade and beyond'
- Adam Younger - Senior Naval Architect, Adam Younger Design: ‘How do traditional versus innovative materials affect design and structural limitations?'
- Tony Birr - Director, Century Maritime: 'Selecting Effective Craft to Fulfil Multiple Maritime Functions in Port and at Sea'
- James Fanshawe - Chairman, Maritime Autonomous Systems Regulatory Working Group: 'Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) go from Concept to Service'
- Russell Marmon - International PWC Champion, Professional Engineer : ‘20 Years Experience of Preparing Extreme Watercraft for Endurance Racing and Passages’
- Alan Priddy - British Global Powerboat Round The World Record Team: 'Selecting Vessel and Equipment to Break 24,000 mile Circumnavigation Record of 61 days'
- Iain Wallbridge - Senior Naval Architect, RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution): 'Designing Redundancy into Vessels for Critical Tasks'
- Captain Andrew Moll - Deputy Chief Inspector, Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB): 'How All Marine Sectors can learn from Accidents & Incidents - including Points Of Failure'
- Captain Don Cockrill - Secretary General, UK Maritime Pilots Association (UKMPA): ‘Maritime Situational Awareness - Science Art or Myth?’
- John Haynes - Managing Director, Shock Mitigation: 'Why Fundamental Seamanship and Basic Navigation Methods Still Matter'