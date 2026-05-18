Professor Momoko Kitada Receives IMO Gender Equality Award

Japanese maritime academic and former seafarer Professor Momoko Kitada has been awarded the International Maritime Organization’s Gender Equality Award 2026.

The award was presented by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez during a ceremony held at IMO Headquarters in London (May 18) to mark International Day for Women in Maritime.

The recipient of the Gender Equality Award is selected each year by a high-level panel and endorsed by the IMO Council, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

The IMO Council at its 135th session endorsed Professor Kitada’s award, in recognition of her work to promote diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities in maritime education and professional development.

Receiving her award, Professor Kitada recounted her experiences growing up, becoming a seafarer and then pursuing an academic career: “My working class mother always recognized indispensable link with education and economic stability - particularly important for women and girls. She pushed me to study hard and be economically independent. Standing here today, I reiterate this encouragement, and encourage all women and girls to invest in education for their personal and professional futures."

She underscored the importance of knowledge and a "true understanding" of gender quality based on active reading, listening and discourse.

Pathways for young maritime professionals

Professor Momoko Kitada, who was nominated for the award by the Government of Japan, is a former seafarer and holds a PhD in Social Science from Cardiff University, United Kingdom. She joined the World Maritime University (WMU) in 2011 and serves as Academic Dean, Full Professor and Head of Maritime Education and Training (MET). She coordinates and teaches in other MSc specializations, including Maritime Energy Management (MEM), as well as the Postgraduate Diploma in Maritime Energy and the Summer Academy on Maritime Decarbonization.

Professor Kitada leads WMU’s collaboration efforts with IMO on gender diversity. She is a certified Gender Audit Facilitator and a certified expert in Monitoring and Evaluation as well as Impact Evaluation.

She actively incorporates gender perspectives in her interdisciplinary teaching in maritime subjects, including maritime education and training, maritime energy management, sustainable development, capacity building, digitalization and innovation, and research methodology. She has 20 years of research experience in gender equality in the maritime and ocean sectors.

Professor Kitada focuses on creating pathways for young maritime professionals and to ensuring diversity among the next generation of maritime leaders. Her work has helped raise awareness of structural barriers and identify practical solutions to create a more inclusive sector.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez applauded her contribution to the industry: “Professor Momoko takes gender balance from aspirational policy to actual practice. We still have some way to go, but it’s people like her, with her quiet determination and decades-long dedication to research, policy development and capacity-building, who will drive the sector's progress in this area.”

Her newest publication, Handbook on Gender Mainstreaming in the Maritime Sector, was launched at the event, outlining concrete tools and guidance for improving women’s participation in the maritime sector.

Gender Equality Award

The IMO Gender Equality Award was established in 2022 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the maritime industry.

Nominations for the 2026 Award were considered by an Assessment Panel comprising of IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez as Chair, along with representatives from IMO Member States who are Members of the IMOGENder Network; Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International); Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); and the Chair of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR).

Commendations

Besides the main award, the following 2026 nominees received Letters of Commendation:

Mr. Marccos Tainti, nominated by Brazil

Mrs. Mariana Pescatori Candido da Silva, nominated by Brazil

Ms. Eleni Polychronopoulou, nominated by Greece

Commodore Christine Pauline Bergaño-Diciano, nominated by the Philippines

Ms. Elisa D. Chomi, nominated by the Philippines

Rear Admiral Mitzie Silva-Campo, nominated by the Philippines

Ms. Christine Duffy, nominated by the Cruise Lines International Association



