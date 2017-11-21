Gazprom, Shell Discuss LNG Projects

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Maarten Wetselaar, Member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell, took place in St. Petersburg.

The meeting addressed relevant aspects of strategic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to joint efforts in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. The parties discussed the construction project for the third train of the LNG plant on Sakhalin Island and the progress of the Joint Study Framework Agreement for the Baltic LNG project.

The meeting also focused on the Nord Stream 2 project.

Gazprom and Shell are jointly engaged in the Sakhalin II project, which includes Russia's only active LNG plant. The Sakhalin II operator is Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Gazprom – 50 per cent plus one share, Shell – 27.5 per cent minus one share, Mitsui – 12.5 per cent, and Mitsubishi – 10 per cent). In 2016, the LNG plant produced upward of 10.9 million tons of LNG.

In 2015, Gazprom and Shell signed the Memorandum to construct the third production train of the LNG plant, as well as the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

In June 2017, Gazprom and Shell inked the Heads of Agreement to set up a joint venture for the purposes of implementing the Baltic LNG project and signed the Joint Study Framework Agreement to that effect.

The Baltic LNG project envisages the construction of an LNG plant with the annual capacity of 10 million tons in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.