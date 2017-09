New Projects for Boksa Marine Design

Florida based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Boksa Marine Design said it has kept bust over the past few months, with many of its 2017 projects having progressed from design and engineering phases on some and build-to-water on others.

Boska provided an update on several of those projects.

42' Outboard Day Boat

Vessel Specifications:

Length Overall: 42’-0” (12.80m)

Beam Overall: 10’-3” (3.15m)

Twin 100 hp outboards

Speed, max: 18 knots

Speed, cruise: 15 knots

140' Passenger Vessel

J&M Metalworks of Green Cove Springs, Fla. has been working on the initial phases of construction of a 140’ passenger vessel.

The vessel was designed by DeJong and Lebet, Naval Architects of Jacksonville, Fla..

Boksa Marine Design has partnered with DeJong and Lebet on several of their design projects over the years, providing production engineering and other related services.

Boksa said its goal is to provide engineering designs that translate into a more efficient and economical build.

70' Commercial Fishing Vessel

The Two Dukes, a 70’ lobster boat, got her feet wet for the first time in the inlets leading into the Pamlico Sound of North Carolina.

Boksa Marine Design again teamed up with DeJong and Lebet to provide production engineering services for the vessel.

The Two Dukes was built by Custom Steel Boats in Merritt, N.C.