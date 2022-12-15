Proman Stena Bulk Takes Delivery of Another Methanol-fuelled Tanker

Proman Stena Bulk, a JV between shipowner Stena Bulk and methanol producer Proman, has taken delivery of a methanol-fuelled tanker, Stena Prosperous

Delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) the 49,990 DWT vessel will now enter commercial operation, running fully on methanol.

"The delivery caps a marquee year for the joint venture, which now has four vessels actively trading and bunkering fully on the low-emission future fuel," the companies said.

The fourth ship joins the Proman Stena Bulk-owned Stena Pro Patria and Stena Pro Marine, and the Proman-owned Stena Promise, which were all delivered in 2022.

The joint venture fleet has already loaded methanol fuel in Ulsan, Trinidad, and Rotterdam in the past year, with other major bunkering hubs to follow in 2023, the partners said.

According to the shipowner, the Stena Prosperous has "an unprecedently low EEDI" (Energy Efficiency Design Index) value while running on methanol.

"The IMOIIMeMax vessel series benefits from industry-leading design improvements and technologies to maximise energy efficiency and minimise fuel consumption, resulting in an EEDI 11% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements and setting a new benchmark for mid-range tankers," the shipowner said .

Stena Prosperous will use around 12,500 tonnes of methanol as fuel per year.

"Conventional methanol from natural gas, which is widely available, virtually eliminates SOx and particulate matter, cuts NOx by 60%, and reduces CO2 emissions from the vessel’s operations by up to 15% on a tank-to-wake basis, compared to conventional marine fuels," the shipowner explained.