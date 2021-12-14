Propspeed Reports 'Unprecedented Growth' in 2021

Underwater foul-release coatings company Propspeed announced Tuesday that its big investment in global expansion at the beginning of this year is paying off in a big way.

The New Zealand-based company said it achieved "unprecedented growth" in 2021, including an expanded focus on the commercial maritime industry, despite the lockdowns and supply chain issues that have plagued recent history.

“After navigating 2020 and the paradigm shift that occurred in how the industry as a whole does business, Propspeed headed into 2021 with a better understanding of the challenges that were ahead and had the drive, resources and passion to succeed in spite of these challenges,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “Using our new brand strategy, warehouse locations, energetic and impassioned staff, Propspeed has invested to ensure we are ready to take on 2022 as a valued partner, to serve our customers and give them the best ownership experience imaginable.”

Propspeed said the launch of its Commercial Kit, packaged specifically for the commercial marine professional, further established its hold on the commercial market, with endorsements from major commercial fishing and passenger transportation operations like Freedom Fast Cats and Ocean Fisheries.

“Propspeed reps have visited the shop on several occasions to give our staff comprehensive training in application and product range,” said Gabe Capobianchi, Owner, Precision Propeller Repair. “The representatives have always been courteous and patient with our team during the learning process and it has helped to enable our staff to stand behind the product with full confidence. Whenever we have questions, the Propspeed team is always there to help us along.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, protect against corrosion, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer, and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season.