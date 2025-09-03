Provaris and Baker Hughes to Advance Compressed Hydrogen Solutions

Australia-based Provaris Energy has signed an agreement with global energy technology company Baker Hughes.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in the development and deployment of compressed hydrogen solutions for marine transportation and storage, leveraging Provaris’ proprietary H2Leo Barge and H2Neo Carrier alongside Baker Hughes’ compression expertise.

The agreement replaces the memorandum of understanding signed in August 2024 and formalizes the technical cooperation between the two companies. It outlines a framework for advancing hydrogen export and import projects across Europe, with a shared commitment to enabling scalable, efficient infrastructure for the regional supply of hydrogen.

Key elements of the agreement include:

• Provaris will identify and qualify hydrogen project opportunities where Baker Hughes’ compression equipment and engineering services can be applied.

• Baker Hughes will provide technical support for equipment selection, plant layout, and cost modeling.

• The parties will continue to refine the Compression Concept Design Paper and collaborate on project-specific engineering inputs.

Provaris and Baker Hughes are already co-operating on hydrogen export opportunities identified in the Nordic region to define equipment and engineering services for Baker Hughes, underscoring the commercial potential of this collaboration.



