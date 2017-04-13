USS Providence Returns Ahead of Schedule

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivered USS Providence (SSN 719) back to the Fleet 23 days ahead of schedule and on budget April 7.

USS Providence arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard December 4, 2015, for a Pre-Inactivation Restricted Availability (PIRA). The project team and ship's crew worked seamlessly throughout the maintenance availability to meet the Naval Sea Systems Command's mission priority of the on-time delivery of ships and submarines.

"As a team, the shipyard with the captain and crew of Providence, focused on the positive plan forward," said project superintendent, Mark Ayotte. "Together we reached our goal of getting the warfighter underway to do what they do best for the Navy and our country."

The project team and crew thrived in an environment that promotes increased levels of collaboration, innovation and high velocity learning. Their teamwork coupled with the shipyard's collective commitment to excellence ensured nonstop execution of work.

"Portsmouth is committed to safely delivering first-time quality work, on time and on budget," said shipyard commander, Navy Capt. Dave Hunt. "It is our commitment to safety and quality that enables us to deliver these submarines on or ahead of schedule and provide the combatant commanders with the assets they need, when they are needed."

Providence's PIRA was approximately 200,000 mandays of work scheduled for a 15.7 month time frame. The project team and crew completed the complex work package more than three weeks ahead of schedule.

The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical in the maintenance of today's fleet and is essential to maintaining maritime superiority and expanding the advantage. PNSY, a field activity of NAVSEA, is the Navy's center of excellence for attack submarine overhaul, repair and modernization.