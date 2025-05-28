PT Bahtera Bahari Shipyard Purchases Indonesia’s First All-Electric CBG 500 E Crane

PT Bahtera Bahari Shipyard (PT BBS) has purchased Liebherr’s CBG 500 E. Scheduled for delivery in October 2025, the crane will be installed on a barge currently under construction at their Batam facility.

The CBG 500 E features a rope luffing mechanism, a 65-ton safe working load in grab operation, and a 43-meter outreach—making it ideal for high-volumecoal handling. Its all-electric drive system, supported by the Licatronic energy recovery system and supercapacitors, ensures reduced emissions and optimized energy use. The crane also integrates Liebherr’s Master V control system, offering advanced diagnostics and future-ready automation support. The acquisition, finalized during the BAUMA 2025 event in Munich, Germany, represents an advancement in the transshipment sector, particularly in Indonesia.

PT BBS’s investment in the CBG 500 E is a move designed to support the operational needs of our sister company that will deploy the crane in its coal transshipment activities. PT BAS, based in Kota Tanjung Pinang, has a long-standing relationship with Liebherr and already operates several CBG 350 and CBG 360 cranes. The new unit will enhance its handling capacity while aligning with broader environmental goals.

PT Bahtera Bahari Shipyard (PT BBS), established in 2005 in Batam, Indonesia, is known for its shipbuilding solutions, including barges, tugboats, and landing crafts. The shipyard spans over 52 hectares and features modern production facilities and a skilled engineering team. The CBG 500 E will be mounted on a crane barge built at PT BBS, enhancing the operational capabilities of PT BAS. The crane’s advanced features, such as its high handling capacities and speed, will address their need for improved efficiency and capacity in bulk handling operations.