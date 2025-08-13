Pure Battery Harbor Tug Project Launches in Japan

Tokyo Kisen Co., Ltd. and Marindows Inc. launched Japan’s first pure battery-powered EV harbor tugboat development project.

This EV harbor tugboat will be operated in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki.

In January 2023, Tokyo Kisen put into service “TAIGA” which was the Japan’s first series-hybrid electric-powered tugboat equipped with a large-capacity 2,486 kWh battery.

Building on two and a half years of operating experience with electric-powered tugs, this project advances to the next stage—enabling truly zero-emission (zero CO₂) operations—by developing and constructing a pure battery-powered EV tugboat. This could be possible by the combination of a large-capacity onboard battery system (6.66 MWh) and MW-class fast chargers.



Project and Vessel Overview

Project Owner | Tokyo Kisen Co., Ltd.

Project Coordinator | Marindows Inc.

Technical Support | e5 Lab Inc.

Vessel Type | Harbor tugboat

Propulsion Source | Pure battery powered (operates solely on onboard Li-ion batteries)

Scheduled Completion | 2030 (planned)

Planned Operating Area | Port of Yokohama and Kawasaki

Speed | 14 kn (approx. 26 km/h)

Bollard Pull | Max. 53 ton

Propulsion Power | 2 x 1,500kW (total 3,000kW)

Onboard Battery Capacity | 6,660kWh (6.66MWh) – under study

Onshore Battery Capacity | 2 x 2,000kWh – under study

Fast Chargers (Shore to Ship) | 2 x 1,000kW (1,000VDC) fast chargers