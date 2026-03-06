Qatar Offers LNG Tankers for Lease as Export Plant Remains Shut

Qatar is offering at least two liquefied natural gas tankers that it controls for lease, as the country’s massive export facility in the Gulf remains shut due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The Al Thumama and Mesaieed, both of which are under long-term charter by state-owned QatarEnergy, are being offered to the market, the report said citing traders with knowledge of the matter.

(Reuters - Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)