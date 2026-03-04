QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure with LNG Production Still on Hold

QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers, following the decision to stop the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products as a consequence of Israel-U.S. war with Iran.

“QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information,” the company said in a statement on March 4, 2026.

Qatar halted its production of LNG on March 2, following Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iran and its retaliation, causing precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the region.

Qatar produces about 20% of the world’s LNG, making it the second-largest exporter after the United States. The Gulf state plays a critical role in balancing LNG supply between Asia and Europe, with Asian buyers accounting for 82% of QatarEnergy’s customers.