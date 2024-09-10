QatarEnergy Inaugurates LNG Vessel Rex Tillerson

QatarEnergy has inaugurated the Rex Tillerson vessel, marking the delivery of the first LNG vessel under its historic shipbuilding program.

Rex Tillerson vessel was named after the former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments in the energy sector.

The traditional naming ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

“As the first ship in our new LNG fleet, the Rex Tillerson will undoubtedly play a significant role as she carries Qatari-produced LNG to many receiving terminals across the globe.

“It is our honor to name the first vessel in Rex Tillerson’s name as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and as a symbol of a special friendship,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

“I am deeply honored to have this magnificent ship carry my name. I hope it will have many years of safe service delivering energy the world over,” Rex Tillerson added.

In addition to the Rex Tillerson, QatarEnergy also celebrated the naming of a second vessel - Umm Ghuwailina.

The two vessels are part of 12 conventional-size LNG vessels contracted with the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.

The two vessels, set to be delivered ahead of their contracted delivery schedule, are under long-term charter by QatarEnergy Trading (QET).