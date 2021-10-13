Marine Link
QFC Orders 79-meter Freezer Trawler

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 13, 2021

(Image: Skipsteknisk)

Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk announced it has secured a design contract from fishing company Qikiqtaaluk Fisheries Corporation (QFC) operating out of Iqaluit on Baffin Island in Canada for itsnew state-of-the-art freezer trawler.

The new multi-species factory freezer trawler Saputi II will have a carrying capacity of 800 tons of shrimps or 1,200 tons of turbot. The vessel is of ST-118 design and will have a length of 79 meters and a beam of 17 meters.

The trawler will be built with heavy ice-class and designed for operation in severe climatic conditions in the Bay of Baffin, located between Baffin Island and the west coast of Greenland. The vessel will be built with a crew capacity of 34 crewmembers.

QFC currently operates the Skipsteknisk-designed factory trawler Saputi built in Norway in 1987, at that time for a Faroe Island client.

