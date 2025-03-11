The Race is On to Find Vessel Collision Clues

Inevitably, when a maritime accident like the one involving U.S.-flagged chemical tanker Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container vessel Solong happens, the first question invariably is an incredulous: "How could this happen"?

Now, a relatively rare collision off the coast of Britain has sparked concerns over what went wrong despite standard safety protocols, according to three shipping and insurance industry sources.



The incident, which occurred on the morning of Monday, March 10, 2025, resulted in significant damage to the tanker, leaving a gaping hole in its side, and both ships were still burning as of Tuesday. Authorities do not expect either vessel to sink.



Few details have emerged about how the collision occurred. One maritime specialist familiar with such incidents described it as highly unusual, noting that the Solong did not appear to have slowed down before impact. Investigators are expected to gain more clarity once they retrieve data from the vessels' voyage data recorders.



Both ships were equipped with multiple navigational tools, including radar systems, automated radar plotting aids, AIS ship tracking technology, and VHF radios for communication with coastal authorities, according to one source.



The Stena Immaculate, delivered in 2017, last passed a safety certification survey in 2023, with its next review due in 2027. The Solong, constructed in 2005, is scheduled for its next safety certification renewal in October.



Major maritime accidents are uncommon in the waters around Britain, but historical precedents exist. One of the most significant was the 1996 Sea Empress disaster, in which a vessel ran aground off Milford Haven, spilling over 70,000 tonnes of oil.



Initial reports from Stena Immaculate’s owner and manager claim the tanker was at anchor when the container ship struck it. However, Solong’s owner has characterized the event as a collision rather than an impact with a stationary vessel. AIS tracking data suggests that Solong was traveling at 16 knots, near its maximum speed of 18 knots, through an area it had previously navigated multiple times.



While the Humber region near the North Sea is known for challenging weather conditions depending on the season, the UK enforces stringent navigation and safety measures, particularly in areas with limited visibility.



Despite the global frequency of maritime incidents, experts say this collision was particularly dramatic due to the fires that broke out on both vessels. A similar collision occurred in April 2021, when a tanker carrying a million barrels of bitumen mix spilled oil near the Chinese port city of Qingdao due to heavy fog.



Authorities are prioritizing crew safety and assessing environmental risks following Monday’s collision. All crew members were rescued, but British officials suspect one sailor from the Solong is deceased, according to British maritime minister Mike Kane.



On Tuesday, British police arrested a man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident, and a criminal investigation is now underway.



Experts say that while the full details of the collision are still under review, Britain’s well-developed maritime response infrastructure and top-tier insurers are expected to play a key role in managing the aftermath.



According to data from the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF), global oil spills have declined significantly over the years, with six large spills and four smaller incidents recorded in 2024—compared to 18 in 2009 and more than 100 per year throughout the 1970s.



(Reuters + Staff)