Rauma Shipyard Launches Second RoPax Ferry for Tasmania

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions celebrated the launch of the Spirit of Tasmania V, a the second of two new car and passenger ferries for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company.

The vessel’s godmother is Her Excellency the Horourable Barbara Baker, Governor of Tasmania.

The vessels will operate between Geelong and Devonport on Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions. The ferries will replace their sister ships built in Finland in the 1990s. The passenger, vehicle, and cargo capacity of the new ships is significantly greater than that of their predecessors.

“The Spirit of Tasmania vessels are specifically designed for this route and its demanding sea conditions. Our shipyard is known for our ability and expertise to customize ships to meet the high standards and quality requirements of our clients. I am extremely proud of the progress in the construction of these vessels. The project we are delivering for TT-Line Company is also nationally significant, as it is one of the largest individual export deals between Australia and Finland,” says Mika Nieminen, CEO and President of RMC.

The first of TT-Line Company’s new vessels, Spirit of Tasmania IV, launched and christened last October, will be delivered this August. The Spirit of Tasmania V, launched today, will be completed next spring.

The total value of the vessels in RMC’s current order book is EUR 1.4 billion and extends all the way to the year to 2028.

There are currently three vessels being built simultaneously at the Rauma shipyard. Alongside the TT-Line vessels, construction on the first multi-role corvette for the Finnish Navy began last autumn in its dedicated multi-role hall. The combined employment impact of these projects is over 7,000 person-years.

Rauma shipyard is investing and renewing itself. RMC is building a new industrial way of operating, which will strengthen the company’s competitiveness and profitability. In addition to expertise, RMC, together with the strong support of the local community has invested in independent steel production, a new multi-role hall, and a heavy transfer ramp among other improvements at the shipyard.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since the founding of RMC. During this time, three of the car and passenger ferries delivered by the fully Finnish-owned shipyard have been awarded internationally: Hammershus (Molslinjen) in 2018, Aurora Botnia (Wasaline) in 2021, and MyStar (Tallink) in 2022.

Spirit of Tasmania V:

Length: 212 m

Width: 31 m

Draught: 7 m

Gross tonnage: 48,000

Speed: 26 knots (48 km/h)

Lane metres: 3,700 m

Passengers: 1,800

Cabins: 301