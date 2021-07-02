Raytheon Anschütz Debuts New ECDIS Features

Raytheon Anschütz has released a range of new features for electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS) to improve specialized mission capabilities such as tactical operation and collaboration.

The so-called "Plus Features" include a variety of navigational aids and overlays, which are typically required for coast guard or naval ships, offshore and research ships and megayachts.

Raytheon Anschütz , a business of Raytheon Technologies, said other key features include:

Search and rescue (SAR) operations based on IMO (International Maritime Organization) IAMSAR Manual Volume III, which are now supported quickly and easily with multiple search patterns.

GeoObjectEvents to enable offshore and fishery control vessels to watch a certain sea area. It can also be used for MARPOL Annex VI emission control areas (which can be imported from IMO website).

Target intercept to calculate a course to steer to reach a target at a given speed in the shortest possible time – typically required from "blue forces" or pilots.

OUTHOUSE, which defines a fixed common reference position for a helicopter and its landing platform – for example on offshore vessels or megayachts.

From July 2021, any feature is available as a software option for any existing ECDIS NX installation.

ECDIS NX is a fully compliant IMO ECDIS software application with a modern and intuitive user interface. ECDIS NX includes standard advanced features for route planning, voyage management and route monitoring.