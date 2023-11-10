Reach Subsea Partners with Agalas for New IMR/Survey Vessel

Reach Subsea, a Norwegian subsea services company, has signed a long-term charter contract with Agalas for a modern IMR/Survey vessel to be built in Turkey.

According to Reach Subsea, to be hired on three or five-year charter, will has a low emission, smart lifting arrangement and a state of the art equipment package that can be adapted to several market segments, with delivery early 2026.

Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal said:"The market for subsea vessels is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future, and with the innovative Agalas low-emission vessel, we will to an even larger degree be able to leverage the global market and continue our profitable growth.

"The vessel is well suited for solving complex tasks within the rapidly growing renewables energy sector, oil & gas as well as emerging ultra deep-water seabed surveys for the seabed mineral industry. The vessel equipped with a 150-ton AHC knuckle boom crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters makes it well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work."

The vessel, equipped with dual fuel gensets, can run on either methanol or a combined MGO/battery system.

When powered by methanol, the vessel’s CO2 emissions are anticipated to be approximately 70 percent lower than those of the existing fleet. When using the MGO/battery system it is projected to achieve a reduction of around 20 percent.

The new vessel will be constructed at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey. It will be tailored to Reach Subsea’s requirements and will be equipped with with an innovative ROV launch and recovery system (LARS) and prepared for the deep-water seabed survey market.

The contract is subject to final approval from SR Bank, Eksfin and Sparebank1 Nord Norge.



