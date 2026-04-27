Regal Renord Corporation Names Aamir Paul as New CEO

Regal Rexnord Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Aamir Paul to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commencing no later than July 1, 2026, upon the conclusion of his responsibilities with his current employer, Schneider Electric SE. The Board has also determined that Mr. Paul will serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective upon the commencement of his employment with the Company, with an initial term continuing until the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

As previously disclosed on October 29, 2025, the Board initiated a comprehensive search to identify a successor to current CEO, Louis Pinkham. To help ensure continuity and a smooth leadership transition, Mr. Pinkham will remain CEO until Mr. Paul's start date, at which time Mr. Paul will succeed him. Mr. Pinkham will also resign from the Board of Directors effective on his last day as CEO.

Mr. Paul, age 48, is a leader with global experience across sales, strategy, and operations management having lived and worked in Europe and the U.S. He joins Regal Rexnord from Schneider Electric, a leading global energy management and automation company, where he serves as President of North America. Mr. Paul took over the North America business in 2022, at which time he also joined the Executive Committee, and proceeded to grow the business at double digit rates through 2025. In 2025, the business generated over $17 billion in revenue, employed over 43,000 people, and ran over 35 manufacturing facilities.

Mr. Paul joined Schneider Electric in 2013 and, during his tenure, held multiple senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility across sales, business operations, and commercial execution. Prior to Schneider Electric, Mr. Paul spent over 13 years at Dell Technologies in sales roles with increasing seniority, ultimately serving as SVP, Global Server Solutions Sales, where he led Dell's worldwide go-to-market strategy for servers and oversaw global sales for Data Center Solutions and High-Performance Computing.

Mr. Paul holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Northwestern University, and has completed advanced management studies at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and INSEAD. He serves as a board member of US Corporation, a privately-held manufacturer of building materials and innovative solutions. He is also actively involved in industry and civic leadership, serving on the boards of organizations including the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the National Association of Electrical Distributors, and the Executives' Club of Chicago.

The Company does not plan to provide additional commentary on the CEO transition prior to its first quarter earnings conference call, scheduled for May 7, 2026.