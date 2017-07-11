JNPT Registers 5.11% Growth in Container Traffic

India's largest container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)registered a growth of 5.11 per cent in container traffic in the first quarter of 2017-18.

According to a press statement, the JNPT handled 1.20 million TEUs in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to 1.14 million TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) handled 4.01 lakh TEUs during this period as against 3.99 lakh TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last year, showing 0.5% growth.

The APM terminal handled 4.99 lakh TEUs, up by 14.5 per cent and NSIGT handled 1.34lakh TEUs as compared to 1.17 lakh TEUs last year.

The port also registered a 2.8 % growth in the total volume of cargo handled in the first quarter of the current financial year.

A total volume of 16.35 million tonnes of cargo was handled as compared to 15.90 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.