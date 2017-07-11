Marine Link
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

JNPT Registers 5.11% Growth in Container Traffic

July 11, 2017

Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)

Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)

 India's largest container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)registered a growth of 5.11 per cent in container traffic in the first quarter of 2017-18.

 
According to a press statement, the JNPT handled 1.20 million TEUs in the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to 1.14 million TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. 
 
Meanwhile,  Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) handled 4.01 lakh TEUs during this period as against 3.99 lakh TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last year, showing 0.5% growth. 
 
The APM terminal handled 4.99 lakh TEUs, up by 14.5 per cent and NSIGT handled 1.34lakh TEUs as compared to 1.17 lakh TEUs last year. 
 
The port also registered a 2.8 % growth in the total volume of cargo handled in the first quarter of the current financial year. 
 
A total volume of 16.35 million tonnes of cargo was handled as compared to 15.90 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News