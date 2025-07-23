Report: Iran Warns US Destroyer

Iran warned a U.S. destroyer on Wednesday to change course after it approached waters being monitored by the Islamic Republic, leading the U.S. ship to turn away, Iranian state media reported.

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Central Command, which overseas U.S. forces in the Middle East, had no immediate comment on the report.

The reported incident follows U.S. strikes last month on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for purely civilian purposes.

"U.S. destroyer 'Fitzgerald' attempted to approach waters under Iran's monitoring in a provocative move", Iranian state TV said, adding that a Navy helicopter quickly approached the destroyer and issued a stern warning to leave the area.

The U.S. destroyer threatened the Iranian helicopter, but moved out of the area upon continued warning, state TV said.

Iranian state media identified the vessel in question as "DDG Fitzgerald", adding the Iranian Army contacted the vessel asserting the helicopter was under its protection and asking the ship to change it direction to the south.





(Reuters - Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by William Maclean)

