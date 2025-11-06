Marine Link
Report: Korean Yard to Build US-Flag Tankers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 6, 2025

© Juozas55 / Adobe Stock

Business Korea reports that two tankers built at domestic Korean yard K Shipbuilding will be delivered under the U.S. flag and able to trade within the US.

Construction will begin on the two 50,000dwt medium range tankers early next year for delivery in 2027.

They will transport crude oil and LNG after Greek shipping company Stealthgas transferred the order to its U.S. subsidiary, reports Business Korea, citing sources. Construction will be supervised by ABS.

More companies are expected to follow suit.


