Retrofit Package Designed to Include Solar, Wind and Storage

RINA has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a green retrofit package designed by naval architect Aurelia in partnership with Econowind, Wattlab and Vertom.

The solution incorporates rigid sails, solar panels, batteries, optimised weather-routing, and a smart decision support system developed by Hydrographic and Marine Consultants (HMC) to dramatically reduce emissions on an existing 203,000dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier.

For the Newcastlemax bulk carrier, the challenge was to meet EEXI and the CII index for the reduction of CO2 emissions. Aurelia developed a CII calculator to assess the status of the vessel and give an overview of what was needed to comply with the CII index based on five annual sailings between Brazil and China.

The resulting solution proposes two investment steps for shipowners looking to comply with the CII index. The first, to be done in 2023, involves the installation of Wattlab’s Solar Flatrack technology, batteries, and the SafePlan software developed by HMC. This would reduce the operating hours of the auxiliary engines. Any surplus energy would be used to charge the battery bank. This solution reduces total CO2 emissions by 6.1%.

The second stage, required by 2025, includes the installation of six rigid, 30-meter sails and the switching from fossil to biofuels. With the use of biofuels to further lower emissions, this investment stage reduces CO2 emissions by 10.3% or 5560 tons of CO2 per year.

Netherlands-based shipowner Vertom started a retrofit project for its general cargo vessel MV Anna last year by installing two 16-meter Econowind VentiFoil systems on the bow. Solar Flatrack systems are being tested and will be added to existing Vertom vessels later in 2023. The Solar Flatrack is a modular solar energy system, that comprises movable, stackable, thin plates with integrated solar panels and inverters.

Aurelia says the retrofit package solution can be applied to almost any kind of vessel without interfering with loading and offloading cargo.



