REV Ocean Finds Ship Management Partner for New Expedition Vessel

V.Ships, part of V.Group, will partner up with REV Ocean to provide a suite of ship management services for the REV Ocean vessel, deemed the world’s largest and most advanced research and expedition ship.

Currently at Vard Søviknes in Norway, the vessel will be equipped to conduct research across the entire marine ecosystem, using advanced technology systems.

Scientists and other experts will use it for research expeditions, seeking to solve issues related to the impact of CO 2 emissions, plastic pollution, and unsustainable fishing on the ocean.

The vessel is constructed to run on diesel-electric engines, with an additional 3 MW lithium-ion battery pack for peak shaving, ensuring optimum efficiency onboard.

An independent science and innovation board will evaluate and recommend research projects for REV Ocean to pursue and ensure the highest scientific standards and research quality onboard.

The vessel can accommodate 106 people, of which around 50-65 will be crewed, depending on the planned operations.

The ship features scientific equipment, such as echo sounders and sonars to study fish and other marine species, an advanced eco-harvesting trawl sampling system for selective live catch of biomass and pelagic samples, a submarine, an advanced ROV, and multiple on-board laboratories.

The vessel will undergo final outfitting later in 2025, before being put into full operation from the beginning of 2027.