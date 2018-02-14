Safe Bulkers 4Q Net Revenues Up by 34%
Safe Bulkers reported fourth-quarter of 2017 revenues of $2.9 million $42.4 million increased by 34% from $31.7 million during the same period in 2016.
Safe Bulkers reported fourth-quarter of 2017 revenues of $2.9 million $42.4 million increased by 34% from $31.7 million during the same period in 2016.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe