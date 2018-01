Related News

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

USS James E. Williams Returns Home

The guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) returned to its Naval Station Norfolk homeport Dec. 23, completing…

Saudi Aramco Shipyard Joint Venture Appoints CEO

Saudi Aramco and its partners have appointed Fathi K. Al-Saleem as chief executive of a joint venture to build a shipyard on the kingdom’s east coast…

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

US Exits Search for ARA San Juan

The U.S. Navy said it has begun to wind down operations as part of the international search for the still-missing Argentine submarine A.R.A.

Canada Fines another Vessel for Speeding

Transport Canada has issued a $6,000 fine to the owner of Panama flagged bulk carrier Federal Cardinal after the supramax…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Professionalism on Display in Australian Fleet Divisions

With great fanfare, more than 1,500 officers and sailors have lined the decks of HMAS Canberra in the Australian Fleet’s 2017 Ceremonial Divisions.

INS Satpura on Overseas Deployment to Brunei

To celebrate 25 years of INDO-ASEAN Partnership, India's INS Satpura arrived at Muara Port Brunei on 25 November 17. The…

Ice-Free Arctic?

At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…

India Okays Revised Concession Pact for Projects at Ports

India's Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved amendments in the Model Concession Agreement…