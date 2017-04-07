US Navy Certifies Revolution LED Tube Light

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. said its 2-foot T8 LED tube has been certified by the U.S. Navy for the military standard, and is now ready for use in the U.S. Navy fleet.

The manufacturer has also received an official part number (National Stock Number 6240-01-610-2124) that can be used throughout the fleet to order its high efficiency LED tube.

Certification by the U.S. Navy is the culmination of a rigorous testing and review process by naval engineers per U.S. Navy guidelines.

U.S. Navy ships will now be able to purchase Revolution Lighting’s certified LED tube through the standard U.S. Navy supply chain. The certification opens the door for Revolution to provide this LED tube to the international maritime market, including foreign navies and the cruise line industry, where energy efficiency and sustainable practices are an increasing focus for cruise ship patrons and operators.

Offering 50 percent greater efficiency versus conventional, glass based, fluorescent lighting, the lightweight, all plastic, shatterproof LED tube delivers superior light output to significantly enhance visibility and safety standards throughout seafaring vessels, the manufacturer said. Combined with a 70,000-hour lamp life and 10-year warranty, Revolution Lighting’s high performance LED tube will help the U.S. Navy to maximize its goals, achieving long term operational and maintenance cost benefits.