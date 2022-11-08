RIBCRAFT Completes RIB Series for California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently took delivery of three more RIBCRAFT 5.85’s. With these additional boats, all of the Department’s long range fisheries patrol crafts now operate with a new RIBCRAFT 5.85 onboard. The rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) are deployed for boarding and enforcement up to 200 miles offshore. The delivery of these 19’ RIBs completes the fleet with four others already in service.

The new purpose built shipboard RIBCRAFT RIBs renewed the CAFW’s aging and varied fleet. RIBCRAFT worked with the department to configure the boat to meet strict weight constraints and access challenges while still providing RIBCRAFT’s proven performance. The patrol craft uses an A-frame style davit for stern launching the RIBs which posed a unique set of challenges with weight sensitivities and launch/recovery constraints. RIBCRAFT built a boat suited to their diverse and specific operational requirements. The 19’ RIBs feature a center console with front bench seat, radar arch, and complete navigation and communications equipment. Additionally to aid in the launch/recovery, the boat features a snub nose flat bow, reinforcing at the bow, rubstrake reinforcing and boarding wear patches. Powered by a 115HP Yamaha, this 5.85 will reach speeds in excess of 40mph while still providing unparalleled safety and unsurpassed performance.

Features of the RIBCRAFT 5.85 include:

Deep V fiberglass hull

Forward positioned center console with front bench seat

Radar arch at console

Stainless steel beaching shoe

Heavy duty 1670 dtx Hypalon tube featuring a snub nose flat bow, two rows of rubstrake reinforcing, additional bow reinforcing, and eight boarding wear patches

Electronics package complete with 12V outlet, handheld spot light, LED light bar, LED flood lights for 360 degree illumination, Whelen hailer/siren, Garmin GPS and radar, ICOM VHF with AIS, State agency radio and EPIRB

Heavy duty Boat Master trailer

Originally designed as a surf rescue craft, the RIBCRAFT 5.85 is small enough to maneuver in shallow waters and can be easily launched and operated, yet large enough to carry ample crew and gear and handle open seas, according to the builder.