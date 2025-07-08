RIBCRAFT Delivers Patrol Boat to Coventry, RI Police Department

Coventry, Rhode Island recently took delivery of a 19’ RIBCRAFT 5.85 for their police department. This specialized RIB enhances their patrol and response capabilities while providing a safe platform for public safety efforts during on-water events.

Located in the Pawtuxet River Valley, the department primarily operates on Johnson’s Pond but needed a vessel that could easily be towed to other waterways in town as needed. RIBCRAFT worked with the Police Chief and Lieutenant to understand the department’s needs and outfit the 5.85 to meet mission requirements. Based on a previous Rhode Island DEM Division of Law Enforcement contract, the new patrol boat is well equipped and answers the need for a reliable marine presence in the community.

The RIB features a center console with front bench seat, operator leaning post, full size windscreen mounted to a T-top, fore and aft tow posts, engine crash rail and keel guard. Powered by a 115HP Yamaha outboard, the boat reaches speeds in excess of 42mph while still providing unparalleled safety and unsurpassed performance. Equipped with a black multi-chambered heavy-duty Hypalon tube complete with bow reinforcing, boarding wear patches, and custom reflective lettering, the RIBCRAFT 5.85 provides a durable, stable, and seaworthy platform regardless of the operational waters and sea conditions. The electronics package includes a blue LED law enforcement light bar, Whelen Hailer/Siren, 360 degree scene lighting, Garmin GPS and State radio.

The RIBCRAFT 5.85 boasts an aggressive deep V hull and high swept bow, and open deck space for rescue operations, personnel and equipment. Designed originally as a surf rescue craft, the RIBCRAFT 5.85 is small enough for rapid deployment yet still large enough to meet the department’s operational requirements in all sea states.