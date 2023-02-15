RINA and ABB to Cooperate in Shipping Decarbonization

Classification society RINA announced it is partnering with ABB to develop new concepts to reduce emissions in shipping for various vessel types.

Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), the partners will aim to develop commercially viable solutions, including fuel cell systems with carbon capture, to move the shipping industry forward with decarbonization. The agreement also focuses on promoting the use of hydrogen, and the introduction of modern approaches to ship propulsion.

ABB will focus on the development of suitable solutions based on latest technologies, providing information on possible ways to increase fuel efficiency in existing systems, and presenting and discussing solutions with owners, designers, and shipyards.

RINA’s role within the agreement will be to work on providing Approval in Principle of design concepts that match the technologies available from ABB and the applicable rules and regulations, along with project and type approvals. Further areas include Hazard Identification and Operability (HAZID/HAZOP) analyses, review of feasibility studies, cyber security certification, and support with ERP and digital solutions.