RINA Acquires Foreship

RINA has acquired the entire share capital of Foreship, a Finnish company specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering, from Vaaka Partners and company’s managers.

The acquisition marks a further expansion of RINA’s marine engineering consulting offering worldwide, while strengthening its presence in Northern Europe.

Foreship, with 2024 revenues of €15.2 million is headquartered in Helsinki and employs over 90 professionals across eight offices globally, including the US, UK and Estonia. The company is best known for its high-profile work in cruise ship design, energy-efficient vessel innovations and sustainable marine technologies.

“Foreship offers unique competence which is highly appreciated by its clients,” said Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA. “It brings an exceptional track record and a depth of expertise in naval architecture that complements our own consulting engineering capabilities. Together, on a shared path of growth, we will deliver even greater value to the global shipping industry, advancing sustainability, digital innovation and ship lifecycle services”.

Lauri Haavisto, CEO of Foreship, commented, “Foreship’s vision is to lead in sustainable passenger ship conversions, new builds and consultancy. Joining forces with a global partner like RINA will accelerate our growth, expand our knowledge, and strengthen our client relationships, while continuing to foster the close collaboration we value.”

In line with RINA’s governance and organizational model, Foreship operations will be part of RINA Consulting.



