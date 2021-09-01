RINA Acquires Logimatic Solutions

RINA announced it has acquired the entire share capital of Denmark-based software company Logimatic Solutions, in line with Italian classification society’s plan to boost its digital solutions knowledge and offering.

The company, with a turnover of about 6 million euros, will be fully integrated within the RINA Group, and its nearly 50 employees will continue in the current structure from its offices in Denmark, Singapore and Chile.

For RINA, the move will add the SERTICA fleet management solution to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors. SERTICA integrates a wide range of functions, modules and features for all areas of maritime business, incorporates fleet maintenance, procurement management and HSQE modules to provide deeper insights into fleet operations, enabling effective monitoring, control and cost savings.

Ugo Salerno, CEO of RINA, said, “The Logimatic Solutions business is a perfect fit for us, as it complements our technical offer of digital applications and improves our market positioning in terms of geographic proximity to our customer base. The SERTICA Fleet Management Software has an excellent reputation and is already installed on over 1,400 vessels worldwide. It extends our capabilities and is a powerful and beneficial addition to the tools we already provide to our customers in the maritime industry.”

Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions, said, “When RINA presented their strategy of delivering world-class digital solutions, I saw a unique opportunity. I truly believe that our products and organization deserve this opportunity to grow further with a strong and global company. We treasure a close relationship with our customers, and this is something I can say for sure will not change. We will continue to support and grow our SERTICA family in cooperation with RINA with the same professional, yet informal approach. This is in our DNA.”