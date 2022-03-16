River Cruise Ship American Symphony Launched

American Cruise Lines announced its new river cruise ship American Symphony was launched last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. The new riverboat was positioned in Chesapeake’s East Outfitting Basin where it will receive its upper decks and outfitting.

The fifth ship in the new riverboat class American first introduced in 2018, American Symphony will begin cruising the Mississippi River in August 2022.

A sister ship American Melody commissioned in 2021, American Symphony will accommodate 175-passengers, has five decks, 100%-balcony staterooms, opening bow and retractable gangway, a four-story glass atrium, indoor and outdoor dining venues, fitness centers, lounges, and a top deck showcasing a Skywalk and an ellipse cutout cantilevered over the ship’s fourth deck café below.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding has a long history of designing and building innovative new small ships for American Cruise Lines, including the Line’s recently announced Project Blue fleet, coming in 2023. Construction is also underway at the yard on the company’s sixth new riverboat, American Serenade.