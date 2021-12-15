RIX Industries Awarded $1.6M Defense Logistics Agency Contract

RIX Industries, developer of energy technologies and industrial power systems, announced it has secured a $1.6 million contract award from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the nation’s combat logistics support body within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract stipulates the purchase of spare RIX liquefier modules for the U.S. Navy’s existing shipboard-qualified liquid oxygen (LOX) production systems, also from RIX. These LOX units, currently deployed onboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), and planned for future USS Gerald Ford Class aircraft carriers, USS Enterprise (CVN 80), and USS Doris Miller (CVN 81), leverage thermoacoustic Stirling pulse tube liquefier module technology to produce liquid oxygen for aviation personnel and shipboard medical use.

The RIX LOX plant employs a highly integrated autonomous design that delivers nearly “hands-free” pure liquid oxygen on demand – reducing energy use, size, weight, and maintenance – to streamline U.S. Navy crew requirements and associated training. With spare liquefier modules on hand, the DoD can achieve major reductions in lifecycle costs and significant improvements in efficiency.

“This new contract builds on our 100+ year relationship with the U.S. Navy. Through close collaboration and mutual trust, we have delivered high-quality, high-reliability solutions designed to keep our military safe and successful,” said Bryan Reid, Chief Sales Officer, RIX Industries. “Our long-standing commitment to the Navy earned us an important role on the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78 – the most advanced aircraft carrier ever built. And with this additional award, the DoD is furthering that investment in the health, safety, and overall preparedness of our combat personnel.”

As a key supplier to the U.S. Navy, RIX continues to support the Navy’s ship building plans and force structure goal of maintaining a fleet of 355 ships through the development of innovative energy solutions for complex, mission-critical needs – on land, sea or air.