Friday, April 25, 2025
R2mc Deploys Eco Patch Technology at Sea

April 24, 2025

Richard Radmacher courtesy of R2mc Technologies.

R2mc Technologies is entering the marine propulsion market after success in motorsports and heavy-duty transport, with a new patented Eco Patch Technology.

The Eco Patch System acts as an autonomous torsional damper, converting mechanical, thermal and acoustic vibrations from rotating systems into a counteracting electromagnetic field – entirely self-powered, with no external energy input required. The core principle: rectification of electrons – the conversion of alternating physical forces into stabilized continuous output, enhancing mechanical efficiency.

Initial pilot installations have demonstrated significant improvements in efficiency and fuel economy – without modifying the existing propulsion systems as retrofit.

In ship design, the focus is often on hull shape, propulsion and materials – but vibration is the silent killer of efficiency, says Richard Radmacher, co-founder of R2mc Technologies.

By reducing structural and engine-induced vibrations, the Eco Patch System helps to smooth water flow, reduce hydrodynamic drag and boost propulsion efficiency.

Range can be extended by up to 17% and fuel consumption reduced by up to 15%.

In military and commercial maritime operations, even a small drop in vibration can unlock major performance benefits, says Radmacher.

“We see the Eco Patch System as a breakthrough technology for cleaner and more efficient shipping. In an industry where every percentage point matters, this innovation is a true game changer – with benefits across the board.”

R2mc Technologies invites investors, ship owners, shipyards and OEMs to join in scaling and deploying the Eco Patch System for global maritime applications. The goal: bring the technology into serial production and implement it across vessels, ferries and marine installations worldwide.

