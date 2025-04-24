R2mc Deploys Eco Patch Technology at Sea

R2mc Technologies is entering the marine propulsion market after success in motorsports and heavy-duty transport, with a new patented Eco Patch Technology.

The Eco Patch System acts as an autonomous torsional damper, converting mechanical, thermal and acoustic vibrations from rotating systems into a counteracting electromagnetic field – entirely self-powered, with no external energy input required. The core principle: rectification of electrons – the conversion of alternating physical forces into stabilized continuous output, enhancing mechanical efficiency.

Initial pilot installations have demonstrated significant improvements in efficiency and fuel economy – without modifying the existing propulsion systems as retrofit.

In ship design, the focus is often on hull shape, propulsion and materials – but vibration is the silent killer of efficiency, says Richard Radmacher, co-founder of R2mc Technologies.

By reducing structural and engine-induced vibrations, the Eco Patch System helps to smooth water flow, reduce hydrodynamic drag and boost propulsion efficiency.

Range can be extended by up to 17% and fuel consumption reduced by up to 15%.

In military and commercial maritime operations, even a small drop in vibration can unlock major performance benefits, says Radmacher.

“We see the Eco Patch System as a breakthrough technology for cleaner and more efficient shipping. In an industry where every percentage point matters, this innovation is a true game changer – with benefits across the board.”

R2mc Technologies invites investors, ship owners, shipyards and OEMs to join in scaling and deploying the Eco Patch System for global maritime applications. The goal: bring the technology into serial production and implement it across vessels, ferries and marine installations worldwide.



