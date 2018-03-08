ReCAAP ISC Reports Five Armed Robberies in Asia

A total of five incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in February 2018. No piracy incident was reported, said ReCAAP ISC.

Of the five incidents, three were actual incidents and two were attempted incidents. Of the two attempted incidents, one was an attempted incident involving the abduction of crew from a container ship at approximately 4.4 nm southwest of Sibago Island, province of Basilan, Philippines

There is no actual incident of abduction of crew and no incident of hijacking of ship for theft of oil cargo reported in February 2018.

"In February 2018, a total of five incidents of armed robbery against ships (comprising three actual incidents and two attempted incidents) were reported," said its report.

All incidents have been verified and reported to the ReCAAP ISC by ReCAAP Focal Points and regional authorities. Compared to January 2018, the situation in February 2018 has improved.

A total of eight incidents were reported in January 2018 compared to five incidents in February 2018. Graph shows the number of incidents reported each month from February 2017 to February 2018.