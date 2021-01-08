Roberts Named President of Foss Maritime

Seattle-based tug and towing company Foss Maritime said its chief operating officer Will Roberts has been promoted to president.

“It was evident to our leadership team that Will’s ability to perform at the highest level along with his business acumen continues to align very well with our organization,” said Jason Childs CEO of Foss' parent company Saltchuk Marine. “As we look to the future, we’re confident that Will is the right person to lead Foss and carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to our team and customers in the maritime sector.”

Roberts said, “Our industry continues to change, and we have transitioned with it. We have invested in additional assets to service larger ships including our new 90-ton tugs. In addition, with our steps to accommodate changes in regulations and environmental requirements, our organization will continue to ensure our ability to successfully serve this ever-changing market.”

Recently, Roberts oversaw the new vessel build program yielding four new tugboats built for Foss and sister company AmNav. With the recent news of Saltchuk Marine’s (Foss’ holding company) acquisition of Centerline Logistics’ ship assist business and, in turn, the sale of Foss’s California bunker barge business to Centerline, Foss continues to reposition itself in the industry.

“Foss continues to be a pioneer and stay ahead of the curve. Our strong team ensures our ability to successfully evolve and adapt, as we have for over 131 years,” Roberts said.

Roberts joined Foss in 2017 as chief commercial officer, and in 2018 he was named chief operating officer.

Prior to joining Foss, Roberts held a number of leadership roles for marine systems and services provider Rolls-Royce, rising to senior vice president, customer and services–Americas before joining Foss as chief commercial officer in 2017. He was named chief operating officer at Foss in 2018.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Roberts served as a qualified deck and engineering officer aboard the fast attack submarine USS Honolulu.

He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in ocean engineering and holds a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. Most recently, Roberts completed a course of study at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and is currently enrolled in a course of study at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.