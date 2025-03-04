Rocket Lab to Convert Barge for Rocket Landings at Sea

Rocket Lab, a company specializing in launch services and space systems, has acquired a barge which will be modified to specialized ocean landing platform for rockets returning to Earth.

Rocket Lab acquired the Oceanus barge from New Orleans-based, private marine transportation company Canal Barge.

The barge, renamed Return on Investment, will be customized to serve as an at-sea landing platform with propulsion systems to maintain the platform’s target position and thermal protection systems to conserve electrical and other support equipment installed on the deck.

Expected to enter service in 2026, the 400 ft (122 m) modified barge for Neutron rockets landing will support greater space access for national security missions, civil space exploration, and commercial satellite constellation deployments.

Modifications will also include autonomous ground support equipment to capture and secure the landed Neutron, as well as blast shielding to protect equipment during Neutron landings.

Oceanus barge (Credit: Rocket Lab)

“We’re working hard to bring Neutron online with one of the fastest development schedules in history for a new rocket, because we know medium-lift launch opportunities are limited and space access is being stifled.

“Neutron’s debut launch planned for later this year will help to ease that bottleneck, and our new landing platform will open space access even further by enabling even more mission opportunities that require maximum Neutron performance,” said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab Founder and CEO.

Rocket Lab currently expects Neutron to make its debut launch from Virginia in the second half of 2025.